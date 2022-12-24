'Need to strengthen system of creating awareness about rights of the consumers'

Kolkata: Srikant Mahato, the Minister of State for the state Consumer Affairs department, while addressing the programme on National Consumer Day in Kolkata stressed upon the need to strengthen the mechanism of creating awareness amongst the consumers of their rights and ways to redressal.



Mahato along with the officials of the department flagged off a mobile tableau van from the premises of Kera Suraksha Bhawan on Friday. It will take a tour Kolkata for 10 days.

Later, a discussion on consumer protection took place at the auditorium of the Consumer Affairs department. During the course of the discussion, Mahato reiterated the necessity of consumer protection and ways in which they can be made aware of their rights. He also cited incidents of unfair practices by e-commerce companies. A message by the minister-in-charge of state Consumer Affairs Biplab Mitra was read out during the discussion.

He had wished the department and the people present at the auditorium on observing the Day.

The National Consumer Day is on Saturday. A week-long celebration of the day will take place across the state.

The state Consumer Affair department introduced an easy and hassle-free mechanism of resolving consumer disputes by means of mediation that is free of cost. The department has also set up 22 consumer commission.

According to the department, there has been a gradual increase in the number of lodging of complaints and its disposal in the last few years.

The department has taken up a mission to build confidence amongst people, especially from the weaker and backward sections to come forward for availing of the consumer-friendly provisions.