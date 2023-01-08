Nearly 85,712 candidates register for SET

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) in association with the state administration has made all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of State Eligibility Test (SET)



on Sunday.

“About 85,712 candidates have registered for SET for the post of Assistant Professor in Bengal. 108 centres in 23 districts that includes 16 universities and 92 colleges will be the venue for the examination,” Chairman of WBCSC, Dipak Kar said.

Each of the centres will have two observers who will be present at the venue right from the beginning till the end of examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the examination starts and no one will be allowed to leave the hall till it ends.

The WBCSC on August 16, 2022, had released advertisement for SET examination which will be held in 33 subjects and one general paper. The test will consist of two papers — Paper I of 100 marks will have 50 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks while Paper II of 200 marks will consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks. The time duration for the first and second paper will be 1 hour (10.30 am to 11.30 am) and 2 hours (12 noon to 2 pm) respectively.

The WBCSC has taken the initiative of framing question papers of a number of subjects in Bengali language barring the Science subjects.

The Commission will be setting questions of 15-20 subjects in Bengali this year which will be of immense help to the candidates who have studied in Bengali medium.

The state government has made all arrangements so that there is adequate arrangements for transport.