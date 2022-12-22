National Ganga Council: Mamata to attend meet with PM

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on December 30, with the latter coming to the city to attend the meeting of the National Ganga Council.



PM Modi is the President of the National Ganga Council while Bengal is also an integral part of the Council. Banerjee will be attending the meeting as a member of the Council.

"The concerned minister rang me up and invited me to the meeting. I am also attending the meeting," Banerjee said during the preparatory meeting regarding Gangasagar Mela at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at INS Netaji Subhas dock of the Indian Navy at Garden Reach. There are speculations about Banerjee's one-to-one interaction with the Prime Minister during the event.

'Ganga Parishad' has about 10 ministries in the member centre. Apart from West Bengal, the other states include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand. If everything goes well, the Chief Ministers of those states can also attend the meeting. Recently, Banerjee had attended the G-20 preparatory meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5.