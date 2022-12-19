Nadia Trinamool leader murder: Two more held

KOLKATA: Two more accused persons in the Nadia Trinamool Congress leader Matirul Islam murder case have been arrested by the Murshidabad Police on Saturday night from Dum Dum area.



The accused persons, identified as Rajkumar Kabiraj alias Khalek and Pinku Mondal, were produced at the local court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Matirul was shot dead by some miscreants at the Tiakata ferry ghat area in Nawda in Murshidabad on November 24 while he was returning home riding a motorcycle. His wife lodged a murder complaint against 10 persons. Police had arrested seven persons earlier for their involvement in the crime but their names were mentioned in the FIR. But Kabiraj and Mondal's names were mentioned in the FIR.