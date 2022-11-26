Nabanna to launch helpline no. for TET 2022 candidates

KOLKATA: Nabanna has planned to launch a helpline number for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 examination candidates to address and resolve any problem.



The number will be introduced in the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police offices of each district across Bengal.

Candidates may use the helpline number in case they face any difficulty during or before the examination. However, the number has not been launched yet. The same will be announced soon. The decision of introducing a helpline number came up during the meeting of the Chief Secretary with the District Magistrates and SP officials, as well as state education officials on Thursday.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has already taken a couple of measures, including biometric attendance. The Chief Secretary has directed that they should be implemented strictly and also said that in case of any issues with the examination, the district magistrates will be held responsible.

The TET examination is scheduled to be held on December 11. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has received record applications from candidates applying for TET 2022, amounting to six lakh ninety thousand applications.

The WBBPE has requested the state Home Secretary to shut down Internet services during the TET examination in a list of sensitive examination centres only. However, they do not wish for the same in the areas adjacent to the examination centres.They have also sent 16-point guidelines to the District Magistrate of each district and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. News agencies have reported that Section 144 may be imposed in every examination centre.