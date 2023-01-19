MV inspectors shot at, two arrested

KOLKATA: Motor Vehicles Inspectors (MVI) of Purba Burdwan Regional Transport Authority (RTA) were shot at late on Wednesday night on Kalna-Katwa STKK road in Purbasthali of East Burdwan.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dhruba Das said: “Two persons have been arrested and one of them has been taken into custody. Probe is on to find out if any other persons are involved in the shooting.”

According to sources, late on Wednesday night MVIs were checking trucks for possible overloading. The team of the Purba Burdwan RTA was being led by two MVIs, identified as Pritam Karmakar and Avijit Ghosh. A few trucks were taken into custody and were to be taken to the RTA office, when the incident took place.