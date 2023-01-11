Murshidabad: TMC worker stabbed to death

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown miscreants, posing as policemen at Hariharpara in Murshidabad late on Monday night.



According to sources, on Monday night around 1:30 am, the Trinamool worker Esadul Mondal (50) was sleeping inside his house with his family when he heard someone calling him. When he asked who it was, the unknown person reportedly told that he is a policeman and had come to his house for a certain reason.

Esadul opened the door and the miscreants entered the house and started assaulting him. When Esadu’s wife tried to stop them, she was also beaten up. Later she was tied up by the miscreants and following that the miscreants started stabbing Esadul with sharp weapons. When Esadul fell unconscious bleeding profusely, the miscreants fled.

Hearing screams, a few neighbours went to Esadul’s house and saw him bleeding and rushed him to

Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.