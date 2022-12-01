Multi-modal transportation hub facelift for NJP rly station

darjeeling: New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway station near Siliguri is all set to be upgraded into a multi-modal transportation hub. The upgrade is aimed at providing world class features for better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities.



"Among the 204 stations earmarked for upgradation by the Ministry of Railways throughout the country, NJP station under Northeast Frontier Railway is one. It is one of the largest as well as busiest railway stations serving as a connecting base for the North-eastern states to the Indian mainland. Upgradation of NJP station will further help in boosting various sectors of local economy including travel and tourism in North Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim," stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO,) NF Railway.

Pegged at Rs. 334.72 crore, the upgradation project is targeted to be completed by 2025. Once complete the station's capacity to handle passenger footfall will increase two fold from thirty six thousand per day at present to more than seventy thousand per day, stated the CPRO.

The station is being designed to have ultra-modern amenities like large covered parking area; 24X7 power backup; drinking water; air-conditioned lobby, offices, shops; high speed escalator, lift; Air concourse and hotels.

The station will have a central air space concourse of 72m long and 82m wide. This shall ensure minimal congestion and loading on platforms to avoid any mishaps or overcrowding. There will be complete segregation between arriving and departing passengers.

"A smooth flow of passengers shall be ensured through the planned station user movement and additional new foot over bridges. An elevated road has been proposed reaching the existing ground level to the proposed departure lobby at a height of more than 9m. A similar road has been proposed to the arrival lobby," stated De.

Station will have dedicated pick up and drop off parking facilities. Provision of parking for cars, two wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and buses will also be available. There will be a separate Green Podium. The upgradation work has already started with existing components being shifted elsewhere to pave the way for construction.