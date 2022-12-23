Mother-child hubs: State clears fund worth Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata: As a part of its overall plan to boost infrastructure in the existing mother and child hubs and also those which are coming up, the state government has been allocating funds for installing new equipment and the expansion of hubs ever since the project was announced by the government.



On Wednesday, the health department sanctioned a fund of Rs 20 lakh for the procurement of three Cardiotocography machines which will be installed at the Mother and Child Hub in Canning Sub-divisional hospital. Infrastructure is being developed at the Mother and Child Hub of the Canning Sub-divisional hospital as well.

State government has created 94 posts including general duty medical officers, nursing staff and other health workers at this Mother & Child Hub (MCH).

The department has already given approval for the procurement of various equipment which will be installed at the Mother & Child Hub.

The Bengal government has taken initiative to set up a Mother and Child Hub in various sub-divisional hospitals so that they can cater to a large number of patients from different parts of rural Bengal as well.

There will be a total 12 general duty medical officers and 40 nursing personnel at the hub in Canning.

The health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail specialized treatment. Calcutta Medical College and Hospital is the first state run hospital to come up with the MCH.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that the State government in November sanctioned a fund of around Rs 22 crore out of which around Rs 4 crore have been released in the initial phase for setting up a 300-bedded Mother and Child Hub at Anupnagar Block Primary Health Centre in Murshidabad's Samserganj.