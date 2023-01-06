More than 7.52 crore voters on Bengal’s final photo electoral roll

KOLKATA: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state on Thursday published the final photo electoral roll of Bengal.



The number of total electors on the final publication stands at 7,52,08,377. The number has increased from what remained at 7,42,88,233 on the draft publication.

The number of male electors as per the final publication remained at 3,82,36,507 whereas, in the case of female voters, the figure stood at 3,69,70,071. The number of third-gender electors was registered at 1,799. A total additional 17,81,775 electors have been made in the final list while 8,63,753 names have been deleted as some of them expired and also due to repetition.Around 2.20 per cent of the total voters belong to the age bracket 18-19. All the voters have been issued EPIC cards. The total number of service electors stood at 1,14,797. The final publication of the electoral roll was published in respect of all 294 Assembly constituencies of the state.

It may be mentioned that on November 9, The Election Commission of India published an integrated draft electoral roll for 2023 in which the number of voters in the state was reduced by 12,577. According to the draft electoral roll published by the office of the CEO under the ECI, the number of total voters in the State stood at 7,42,88,233 while in the previous year, the figure stood at 7,43,00,810. During the pre-revision of the voter list, names of around 2,79,434 voters were removed from the list most of whom were dead. The ECI prepares a revised list of voters every year.

On the draft publication, out of 7,42,88,233 electors around 3,78,02,731 were male voters and 3,64,83,883 were female. The number of third-gender electors on the draft remained at 1,619. Around 9,45,401 corrections were done during pre-revision.

Due to scheduled panchayat elections, the State Election Commission also requires an updated voter list for conducting the election in a free and fair manner.