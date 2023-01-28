More than 600 PG medical seats increased in Bengal

Kolkata: In a further boost to the existing health infrastructure in the state, around 606 postgraduate medical seats have been increased in the state.



State government had earlier sent a proposal to the Union Health ministry urging it to introduce postgraduate medical seats in various medical colleges across the state, including Diamond Harbour Medical College, Rampurhat Medical College, Deben Mahato Medical College, Raiganj Medical College, Cooch Behar Government Medical College.

The Centre has approved the medical seats for the new medical colleges. Diamond Harbour Medical College, Rampurhat Medical College, Deben Mahato Government Medical College, Raigunj Medical College and Cooch Behar Medical College are getting around 82 post graduate seats each.

Postgraduate medical seats are being introduced in all these medical colleges for the first time.

Other medical colleges which are already running postgraduate courses are also going to get a hike in the number of seats.

Malda Medical College is going to get around 82 post graduate medical seats while Murshidabad Medical College will get 66 seats.

The College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital is set to receive 48 post graduate seats.

All these three medical colleges already introduced post graduate courses on various disciplines.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government laid a huge emphasis on the health infrastructure, including seat hikes in various medical colleges. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also urged the Centre on a number of occasions to increase medical seats in Bengal.

The need for more doctors was felt after the pandemic.