More than 31K take TET 2022 in East Burdwan

KOLKATA: Along with other districts, the TET examination was held under tight security in East Burdwan. Around 31, 774 candidates participated at 56 centres in the district.

The Teacher Eligibility Test was held on Sunday across the state. Since morning, the police and administration were prepared for the exams, that were being held after a gap of five years. The police personnel kept an eye on the examination centres in the district. They checked the candidates' documents and then allowed them to enter the centres.

There was an armed police force at every examination centre. The team also included women personnel in considerable numbers. Eleven Quick Response Teams (QRT) were posted to deal with any problem that may have occurred before, during and after the completion of the TET examination.

Apart from examination centres, police personnel were also deployed at various important stations, bus stops and road junctions of the district. To facilitate the smooth movement of the candidates and assist them in all situations, a help desk was also operated.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Birbhum District Primary School Council Pralay Nayek said that TET was conducted successfully in the district despite scattered incidents. The district witnessed the participation of 90.6 per cent of candidates.