More than 156 tonne of CO2 equivalent saved in about 2 yrs in New Town

KOLKATA: The app-based public bicycle sharing system introduced in New Town in September 2020 has saved more than 156 tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.The period that has been taken into consideration is July 2020 till November 9, 2022. State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim had inaugurated the app-based public sharing system on September 29, 2020.



During the stipulated period the cycles under this system has covered more than 6 lakh kilometers in more than 2.5 lakh rides, saving more than 156 tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

A senior official of New Town Kolkata Development Authority said the popularity of the system can easily be gauged from the 55, 202 riders registered in the system. In aggregate, the system has contributed to environment by generating average monthly carbon offset of 2.13 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent. The system is serving both of its targeted objectives of popular last mile transport system as well as green environment friendly mode of transport.The app-based bicycle sharing system is the only of its kind in any township in India.

New Town has 35 km graded cycle path and it has been built in such a way so that vehicles cannot encroach on the track. The track will be expanded to 50km soon.

There are 21 docking stations where the users can park the cycles after paying the necessary amount UPI payment mode.