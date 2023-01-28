‘More people are buying flats in Bidhannagar for it’s connectivity’

Kolkata: People are looking to buy flats in Bidhannagar considering its excellent connectivity in terms of Metro, bus routes and railway station, the state Fire and Emergency minister and Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose said at the 11th edition of Home Front 2023 on Saturday.



Bose also urged the real estate businesses to focus on the “mediocre” families buying middle sized flats.

“I have seen that the demand for flats in Lake Town is high. In my constituency, the flats are being sold out before completion,” Bose

remarked.

Bose along with the Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, amongst other guests, inaugurated the property exhibition, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Bengal. The CREDAI Bengal have been organising property fairs for the last decade and Home Front is a major draw for customers as it offers them the opportunity to look out for discounts, amongst others.

The exhibition will be organised over two days — January 28 and January 29 at City Centre 1 in Salt Lake.

Mayor Chakraborty said that companies with credibility and customer trust in Bengal and outside have participated in the exhibition.

“We hope people will come here and I hope that the organisers have a good footfall,” Mayor Chakraborty said.

The president of CREDAI Bengal Sidharth Pansari said that even with customers transitioning to digital space to look for property, their enthusiasm when it came to physically attending exhibitions did not wane.

“People still want to see for themselves and compare prices, amenities, etc, talk to company representatives and

see what the real estate sector has to offer across board,” Pansari said.

Kolkata has witnessed sales of 12,909 housing units in the year 2022 (July to December) while new launches were recorded at 12,330 units at the same time. New launches were at the highest in the past five years.

The demand for sustenance from homebuyers coupled with high input costs has led to a four per cent YoY increase in average residential prices.