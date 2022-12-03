Mishap: DSP worker falls into machine, body gets chopped

KOLKATA: In a tragic incident, a worker of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), died after he accidentally fell into a conveyor belt of a machine and his body was cut into pieces.



Police have recovered the body parts and sent those for autopsy examination.

According to sources, Ashutosh Ghosal (55) of B zone in Durgapur Steel Plant Township was working at the old site operation section of the Raw Material Handling Plant (RMHP). He joined his work at 10 pm on Thursday night.

While working, he somehow lost his balance and fell on the conveyor belt which dragged him inside the machine. Within a few seconds, his body was cut into several pieces inside the machine.

Immediately, the work in the night shift was stopped and police were informed.

Cops reportedly recovered the body parts after about two hours. Over the issue, other workers of the DSP were irked. They held the safety department responsible for Ghosal's death. He is survived by his wife and only son, whose wedding was to take place in a couple of days.

It may be mentioned that a labourer had died and three others were injured due to spillage of slag from one of the slag ladles while drawing slag loads from blast furnace to slag pusher line.