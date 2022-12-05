Mirik and Kalimpong to soon feature in railway map of India

darjeeling: Mirik and Kalimpong will soon feature in the railway map of the country. There will be a Vande Bharat express connecting Kolkata and NJP, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista who made several announcements while inaugurating many railway projects in the Darjeeling district on Monday said.



He inaugurated the Darjeeling Railway station and laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the loco shed in Darjeeling. This was followed by the foundation stone laying of renovated heritage park at Ghoom.

Talking to media persons Bista stated: "Very soon we could be going to Mirik and Kalimpong by Railways. I have already discussed this. The proposal has already been sent to the Railways. I have also proposed that Darjeeling station be upgraded to a world-class station," Bista said.

The MP stated that the Tindharia Workshop is being modernised at a cost of Rs 5 crore. "It will be a hub of manufacturing narrow gauge diesel locos. We will also upgrade the existing Railway hospital of Tindharia. This will be the first such specialised locomotive workshop in the country and will create more employment opportunities in this region. In the past 3 years, 88 vacant posts have been filled up in the DHR," added the MP. He stated that more Vistadome coaches will be added to the existing DHR fleet.

During the earlier part of the day, Bista inaugurated a foot-over-bridge and AC Executive Lounge at the Siliguri Junction. A new platform is also under construction. The platform is expected to be completed in the next two months and the Siliguri junction will then have 5 platforms in total.

"I have requested for Vande Bharat trains to ply from Siliguri to Kolkata along with new trains from Siliguri to Katpadi and NJP-New Delhi superfast express along with upgradation and operationalisation of Gulma station," said Bista.

Adding to this Ansul Jain, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway stated that the target for completion of Sevok – Rongpu railway line is December 2023. "Work is going on. Tunnel 2 has already been approved. The upgradation work of the Sevok Station is on. Rongpu will be a world-class station," added the GM.