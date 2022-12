Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the police administration Ajoy Kumar has been posted as ADG North Bengal.



Devendra Pratap Singh who has been holding the charge of ADG North Bengal has been appointed as IG, Enforcement Branch replacing Kumar.

Makwana Meetkumar Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as OSD to DG of the state police in the rank of Additional SP.

He was acting as ADC to the Bengal Governor.