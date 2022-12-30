Minister Subrata Saha passes away, CM mourns

KOLKATA: Subrata Saha, minister of state for Food Processing and Horticulture (Independent charge) died of a massive heart attack on Thursday.



He was 69 years old and is survived by his wife and son. Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "It is with great grief that I condole the death of my colleague, compatriot and MoS Subrata Saha. His unwavering commitment to people of Bengal will never be forgotten. I pray his soul rests in peace, may his family find strength in this time of grief." A half holiday was declared in all the state government offices. Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister left for Murshidabad to be present at Saha's funeral.

Saha was suffering from heart ailment for quite sometime. He was admitted to a nursing home in Kolkata where he had received treatment. After being released from the nursing home, he went back to his house in Murshidabad where he again complained of chest pain.