'Minimum temperature in city rises by 3 degree Celsius'

kolkata: The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday rose by three degree Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The city recorded 17.2 degree Celsius on Sunday as compared to 14.8 degree Celsius recorded by the state on Saturday.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius, which has also increased by a degree. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was around 27 degree Celsius. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the Christmas morning started with fog and later there was a clear sky. For the past week, the temperature had started dipping and the minimum temperature had remained consistent around 15 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department had predicted that the mercury will go up by four degrees in the next four days. Not just in Kolkata, the MeT office said that mercury will soar in North Bengal districts as well in the next couple of days.

They also stated that the city dwellers will witness winter chill from January first week onwards. There will be no rainfall in the next one week. A low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal and there will be an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted.