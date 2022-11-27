Min temp settles at 16.70c, coldest day in city so far

Kolkata: The city on Saturday witnessed the coldest day this season so far as the temperature dropped compared to the past few weeks.

According to the regional meteorological department, the temperature may further drop in the next few days.

The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday in Kolkata was 16.7 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature stood at 28.7 degree Celsius. The temperature on Saturday fell by a degree from the one recorded by the regional meteorological department on Friday, wherein the maximum temperature was 29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 18 degree Celsius.

According to the regional meteorological department officials, the city might witness an onset of winter in the last few days of November. Earlier, it was reported that winter may set in the city by mid-December.

The cold winds are entering South Bengal unhindered through Bihar and Jharkhand which subsequently led to a drop in temperature. As per meteorologists, the temperature at night will be lower. In North 24-Paraganas, the maximum temperature stood at 28 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 16 degree Celsius.

The temperature in the state may drop by at least two to three degree Celsius in the next few days.