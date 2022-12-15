'Millennium Park to be beautified'

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to start a beautification drive at Millennium Park from next week.

Member and Mayor-in-council (Parks and Conservancy) Debasish Kumar held a meeting with various stakeholders like Kolkata Port Trust officials, Kolkata police and KMDA officials to chalk out plans how the beautification drive will be carried out. KMC has been given the responsibility to maintain Millennium Park that remained closed after the Covid pandemic broke out.

Kumar said that representatives of the G-20 summit would visit the Millennium Park and the jetty.

The civic body has plans to carry out cleaning driving inside the park. The restoration and beautification will start next week, he said.