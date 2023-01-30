Mid-day meal: Joint Review Mission team starts inspection of schools from North 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: The 13th Joint Review Mission (JRM), consisting of 11-members, began their inspection of schools from North 24-Parganas on Monday. Before visiting the district, they held a meeting at Bikash Bhavan.

A seven-member JRM team and four research assistants will be visiting the districts to review various aspects of implementation of the programme in all the important areas of PM POSHAN including fund flow system, nutritional aspects and infrastructure, amongst others. They arrived in the city a day before the appointed day. It has been reported that the team reached Kolkata in the evening on January 29. They are scheduled to conduct their review till February 6.

Members of the delegation reached Bikash Bhavan after 9:30 am on Monday. They reportedly met with the officials of the education department and left for North 24-Parganas. Apart from the four notified districts, the delegations are at the liberty of adding more districts to the list of inspection as and when they deem necessary.

After completing the tour, they will return to Delhi and submit a report to the Union Ministry of Education. On the basis of this report, the Union Education department will send in recommendations. The delegation will visit various schools in Bengal to investigate the Mid-day meal status in the state.

Meanwhile, a Central team also visited several parts of South Bengal on Monday to carry out field visits of various Ayush facilities, especially health and wellness centres and the schemes that are run under the National Ayush Mission. The team visited various Ayush facilities in North 24-Parganas and also the the Calcutta Homeopathic Medical College to take a stock of infrastructure. The team will visit several places in Howrah. A meeting is scheduled to take place between the team and the DG Ayush in the state on Tuesday.