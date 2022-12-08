MGNREGS: Giriraj assures dues will be cleared soon

kolkata: Union minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh called up his counterpart in Bengal Pradip Mazumdar on Tuesday evening and has assured him that the pending dues of MGNREGS in Bengal will be released soon.



More than seven-and-half-month have elapsed but no funds in 100 days work have been received and Rs 6,750 crore is due. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to such assurance as a ploy of the centre. "Disbursing funds at the end of financial year hampers work. There is time involved in tendering and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). If we are not able to execute work for late receipt of funds, they will blame us that we have failed to deliver, even after receipt of funds," she added.

It is learnt that recently Mazumdar had called up Singh for thanking him after the recent disbursement of funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and rural roads scheme for Bengal and the Union minister had told him that he should thank him once the funds under MGNREGS are disbursed.

"He has told me during the telephone conversation that the secretary of his department has recently been changed and a new secretary has been appointed. He will soon take up the matter with him and see to it that the dues are released soon," state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar said.It is learnt that the Union minister has also informed Majumdar that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has recently written to him alleging irregularities in 100 days work scheme. Mazumdar said that the state is ready to reply to such allegations.

The state government's involvement of MGNREGS workers in draining out water from agricultural land which had accumulated during natural calamities and untimely rain in Bengal in the year 2021 has been cited as deviation from the conditions of 100 days work as one of the prime reasons for non-disbursal of funds in this category. Mazumdar said that after the disbursal of funds, he will urge the Centre to allow the inclusion of 100 days workers for the rejuvenation of rural areas in case of calamities.