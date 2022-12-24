Metro to beef up security, run more rakes

Kolkata: Metro Railway is going to strengthen its security arrangements at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan and Dum Dum metro stations on Christmas, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Railway Protection Force will arrange extra deployment in these stations in order to manage the anticipated rush on Christmas. Adequate women RPF personnel will be deployed in these five stations to ensure safety and security of women and children. One special team consisting of a sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector and four staff including two women staff will remain positioned at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade metro stations. According to metro officials, this team will remain ready to tackle any emergency.

Another special team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed at Park Street metro station to manage the crowd. Adequate number of RPF personnel will be deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade metro stations to provide guidance to the commuters.

Apart from this anti-sabotage checking will be done at these stations and sniffer dogs will be deployed at Maidan and Park Street metro stations. Further, the commuters will be urged to follow all Covid protocols and co-operate with the metro authorities and co-passengers. Meanwhile, to handle the extra crowd on Christmas, the Metro Railway will run 204 services instead of 130 services on the North-South corridor, i.e. from Kavi Subhash to Dakineshwar.