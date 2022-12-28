Metro services disrupted due to technical snag

KOLKATA: A Dum Dum-bound Metro train got stuck at Rabindra Sadan on Tuesday due to an issue with its brake binding. The incident led to a disruption of metro services for at least an hour on the line.

The metro was moving from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum when it first got stuck at Rabindra Sarobar, where the mechanical fault with brake binding was first identified. A team of metro officials worked on the problem and it was rectified. After the train crossed three stations-Kalighat, Jatin Das Park and Netaji Bhavan, it again developed the same problem at Rabindra Sadan. Similar efforts to rectify the error was made there but with no fruitful result. Thus, the passengers were evacuated at the station. The incident had taken place at 1 pm. Since then, the metro services on Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar route i.e. Up line was disrupted for the next one hour. Meanwhile metro services at Down line i.e. Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash continued at its regular pace and timings with no disruption. However, the prolonged disruption in services had led to troubles amidst the commuters who were evacuated mid-way from their respective destination. The metro station Rabindra Sadan is a busy station considering the weekday office timings as well as a large attraction to people coming to visit at the popular places around the station during the holiday season.

The sudden disruption had led to excessive crowding at the metro station of people who were evacuated, waited for a possible solution and started squating inside the metro station. Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had also started ensuring that the crowding does not interrupt the movement of other commuters.