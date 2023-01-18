Metro: Modification of Interlocking system at Dum Dum panel completed

kolkata: Metro Railway has completed the modification of the existing Electrical Interlocking System to an Electronic-Interlocking system at Dum Dum panel to improve train operations. This project entailed an investment of four crore and ten lakh rupees.



The work for the modification began on January 14 after the end of Metro service for the day and was completed before the start of metro service on January 15.

It was done under the supervision of Dy. Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer Jyotirmoy Ray.

The Dum Dum panel is extremely crucial as is linked to all routes, points, signals and track sessions to the car shed and next stations. With the modification of the system, the officials expect an improvement in operational flexibility of the movement of rakes to and from Dum Dum. This will lead to an increase in the performance parameters of trains running.Not only will it facilitate flexible movement of rakes, but will also enhance safety and improve services provided to the commuters.