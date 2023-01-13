Mercury to rise by 30C in city, other S Bengal dists

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday said mercury will go up by 3 degree Celsius in Kolkata and in various other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



The lowest temperature may remain between 15 and 17 degree Celsius on Sunday night in Sagar Island when the pilgrims will take a holy dip. Day temperature may remain around 26-28 degree Celsius. Mercury is expected to slightly drop on Monday and Tuesday.

Night temperature went up by 2 degree Celsius on Thursday. The MeT office added that city dwellers may witness comparatively cold weather during the morning and late evening hours while during the day time, it will be comparatively hot.

The city on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 14.5 degrees while it stood at 12.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. The highest temperature in Kolkata stood at 25.3 degree Celsius on Thursday. It was recorded at 25.7 on Friday. Kolkata’s temperature may hover between 17 and 27 in the next 24 hours. There is a prediction of light rainfall in various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Saturday and Sunday. However, there will be thick fog in districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in the next 48 hours. There will be no major difference in temperature in North Bengal in the next couple of days.

“There will be no rainfall in South Bengal districts on the day of Makar Sankranti on Sunday. Compared to the previous years, the weather may be a little hotter in the Sagar Island on Sunday as lakhs of pilgrims will take a holy dip. People may witness another cold spell next week. Mercury will slide downwards from next Monday,” a weather official said.

Incidentally, the lowest temperature in the city had gone up by nearly 5 degree Celsius over a span of four days from Sunday to Tuesday this week. Last Tuesday, Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at around 15 degree Celsius. The MeT office had predicted that mercury might go up in the next couple of days.

On Friday last week, the temperature had plunged to 10.9 degree making it the coldest day of the season so far. The lowest temperature in the city remained at around 11 degrees on Saturday last week.