Mercury to drop further from weekend, says MeT

KOLKATA: Winter seems to be eluding the state even in the second week of December this year with the city dwellers expecting a chill spell.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore there is a possibility for winter to set in from the week. Temperature will remain unchanged in the next two days. Mercury will drop further from the weekend. The MeT office said that there is a possibility of rainfall in Darjeeling while in Sikkim there is a possibility of snowfall.

"The lowest temperature may drop to 15 degree Celsius in the city on the weekend while many other south Bengal districts may witness the lowest temperature at 12 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature was registered at 17.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday," a weather official said.

The MeT office said that in 2019, the city's temperature remained unusually higher during this time of the year. This has been caused due to the impact of western disturbances in. The temperature has gone up by a few notches in the past few days. Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius. It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of November. The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November.

The cyclone 'Mandous' did not have any impact on Bengal as it moved towards the north and North West of the country, as it was predicted. "The highest temperature in the city may hover around 28-29 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature may remain around 17-18 degree Celsius," a weather official said. The weather office also said that the temperature may not dip further this week as the steady flow of the northern wind carrying cold is being interrupted by the western disturbances.

The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature at 18 degree Celsius.

There has been a steady flow of Cold north wind as soon as the impact of cyclone 'Mandous' was over.