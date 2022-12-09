'Mercury to dip after impact of cyclone Mandous gets over'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury may go up in the city and various other South Bengal districts from Friday up to Sunday. People may feel discomfort due to high humidity.



The MeT office also said that mercury will go down in the state after the impact of cyclone Mandouse is over. The cyclone will not have any impact on Bengal as it may move towards north and north west of the country.

There will be deep depression which will turn into a cyclonic storm and move towards the south. It may have some effect on Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. The cyclonic circulation may sweep through a speed of around 80-90 kmph over the mainland.

People in south Bengal have to wait for some time to witness full-fledged winter.

The MeT office had earlier said that cold weather may prevail in various south Bengal districts till Thursday especially in the morning and late night hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in Bengal in the next 4-5 days.

It may be mentioned here that the lowest temperature has been fluctuating between 17-19 degree Celsius in the past couple of days.

The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the season at 16.2 degree Celsius. Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of

the month.