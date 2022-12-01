'Mercury rises by 50C, South Bengal to see hotter days in Dec initially'

KOLKATA: Mercury jumped by 5 degree Celsius in the past couple of days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that people in the city and other South Bengal districts will witness comparatively hotter weather in the initial days of December.



Kolkata on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature at 21.8 degree Celsius, which is 5 degree above normal. Mercury shot up in the past few days. Last Sunday, the lowest temperature in the city remained at 16.5 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that mercury temperature will again drop from the second week of December.

It may be mentioned here that the city in November saw the coldest days compared to the corresponding months in the past few years. Kolkata on November 23 witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. It jumped up to 17.6 degree Celsius on Friday. On Saturday the city's lowest temperature touched 16.7 degree Celsius. State is yet to witness full-fledged winter. The city dwellers already experienced cold weather for the past couple of weeks.

The MeT office said there may be a comparatively hot spell in the next few days. The mercury is expected to slide down from the second week. People in various South Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning last week. During the last weekend, the mercury dropped by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in most of the South Bengal districts. According to the MeT office, there was an uninterrupted flow of northwest wind in the past week. People in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum have also seen a slight rise in the temperature in the past few days.

It may be mentioned here that Panagarh in West Burdwan registered a temperature as low as 10 degree Celsius last week when Darjeeling's lowest temperature stood at 10.5 degree. Mercury dropped to 10.8 in Panagarh in the third week of November while in Purulia the lowest temperature touched 12.1 degree Celsius, Santiniketan in Birbhum at around 12.8 degree Celsius in November.