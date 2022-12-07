Mercury may go up from Friday, says weatherman

kolkata: People in South Bengal are yet to witness full-fledged winter. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that cold weather may prevail in various South Bengal districts till Thursday especially in the morning and late night hours. Mercury may again go up from Friday.



The city on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 16.7 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 27.

The MeT office predicted that a low pressure has formed in Bay-of-Bengal which will turn into a deep depression in the next 24 to 48 hours in the South East Bay-of-Bengal. It may move towards north and north west and turn into a cyclonic circulation.

It will, however, have no effect in Bengal. The cyclonic circulation will move towards South and it may have some effect on Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. The cyclonic circulation may sweep through a speed of around 80-90 kmph over the mainland.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that the lowest temperature has been fluctuating between 17-19 degree Celsius in the past couple of days. The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the season at 16.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT said that people will face cold conditions in all the south Bengal districts but they have to wait for a full-fledged winter. People will witness colder weather in the early morning and late night hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in the south or north Bengal in the next 4-5 days.

Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of the month. The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November. Unlike previous years, the city registered the lowest temperature in November this year.