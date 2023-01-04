Mercury in Kolkata set to dip below 13 degree Celsius

KOLKATA: People in various South Bengal districts may witness cold wave conditions after Thursday and the city's temperature may drop below 13 degree Celsius in the weekend, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



Mercury is expected to drop below 10 degree Celsius in the western districts during the weekend as the cold north wind will be sweeping through the region. Fog alert has been issued for some of the north Bengal districts. There will be thick fog early in the morning in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. There is a possibility of light rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong.

People in various south Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday as well. Traffic movement remained slow in several parts of south Bengal. Train and flight services were also delayed due to the foggy condition in the morning. As the day advanced the fog disappeared giving a sense of winter chill to the city dwellers.

The northern wind that brings winter chill to south Bengal is likely to intensify from Thursday resulting in the drop of mercury.

Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 15.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 24.7 degree Celsius.

"Sky will mostly remain clear in the city and other south Bengal districts in the next 5 days. Mercury may drop by more than 4 degrees between Friday and Sunday. The city's temperature may drop below 13 in the weekend while in the case of western districts it may go down below 10," a weather official said. The city on December 4 registered the lowest temperature of the season at 16.2 degree Celsius.

The people faced cold conditions in all the south Bengal districts that time. Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius.

It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of November. The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November. Unlike previous years, the city registered the lowest temperature in November this year.