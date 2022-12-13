Mercury dips by 20C, Kolkata's lowest temp recorded at 16.60C

KOLKATA: Mercury dropped by 2 degree Celsius on Monday with the city registering the lowest temperature at 16.6 degree Celsius which was one degree below normal.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will go down in the state further as the cold North Wind has been entering South Bengal districts.

The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature at 18 degree Celsius. There has been a steady flow of Cold north wind as soon as the impact of cyclone 'Mandous' was over. It had no impact on Bengal. The lowest temperature in the city dropped to 16 degree Celsius last week as well.

The MeT office said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata may remain at around 17 degree Celsius while the highest temperature may go up to 28. On Wednesday the lowest temperature may jump to 18 and the highest temperature at 29.

The weather office last week predicted that temperature might go up in the weekend and mercury would again go down from this week. People have been waking up to a foggy morning in the past couple of days. Foggy conditions will remain in south Bengal early in the morning in the next couple of days as well.

The cyclone 'Mandous' did not have any impact on Bengal as it moved towards the north and North West of the country, as it was predicted. Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius.

It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of November. The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November.