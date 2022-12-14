Meghalaya: TMC vows to give Rs 1k per month to women if voted to power

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee launched the party's flagship Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment Scheme (MFIWE Scheme) in Shillong on Tuesday afternoon.



Under the scheme, the women of every household will receive Rs 1000 per month, that is, Rs 12,000 per year, if TMC is voted to power the next year in the northeastern state. The money would be directly transferred to their bank accounts. This is for the first time when TMC has vowed for bringing such a scheme outside Bengal, if voted to power in Meghalaya. In Bengal, Lakshmir Bhandar has benefitted 1.8 crore women across the state. Under the scheme, each registered woman will receive a unique ID-enabled WE card, which is an assured guarantee for the scheme. The card will help the women to become self reliant. The card is non-discriminatory in nature, making women across all socio economic categories, including single mothers, housewives, widows and working women eligible to access the benefits through unconditional and direct transfer.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, women can authenticate and activate the card by sending as SMS to 9687796877. For online registration, individuals can also visit www.tmcwecard.com. Those who will register can download a digital version of the card. Trinamool will launch a campaign where more than 10,000 party workers and volunteers visiting every household in Meghalaya. They will explain the scheme.