‘Medhashree’ gets Cabinet’s approval

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Monday approved the ‘Medhashree Scholarship’ scheme for students from the backward classes and minority communities.



The scholarship scheme was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last Thursday from a distribution programme at Alipurduar.

The introduction of the new scholarship scheme assumes significance with the Central government deciding to discontinue scholarships for students of backward castes and minority communities.

Students belonging to the backward and minority communities will be entitled to Rs 800 as grant under the ‘Medhashree’ scholarship scheme.

“The Central government has stopped scholarships for students of OBC and other minorities. But don’t be worried. We will be providing the same grant to them. The state government would do its bit to protect their interests,” Banerjee had said at Alipurduar.

Bengal government already has scholarship program known as Aikyashree scholarship with the aim to promote talented students and support them financially.

It is a type of online scholarship program that is awarded to students belonging to financially poor backgrounds and minority communities.

For availing the Aikyashree scholarship, applicant must be a domicile of West Bengal.

He/she must be studying in a school/institution recognized by an educational Board/ Council/University of the state/Central government must have secured not less than 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the previous

final examination.