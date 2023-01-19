Measures taken by state to ensure Maximum Retail Price printed on packaged items is legible: Min

KOLKATA: The state Consumer Affairs department is taking measures to ensure that the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of different packaged products is legible and printed followig a standard font size on all such products.



“It has come to my notice that the MRP in most of the packaged products is printed in small fonts and it becomes impossible for the naked eye to spot the same. I have already held a meeting with senior officials of our department and we will soon take measures to stop this practice. There have also been complaints regarding improper visibility of expiry dates on the packaged products. We will hold a meeting with the concerned companies and will tell them to take steps so that the MRP, the expiry dates etc are printed clearly. If they violate our directions , we will act as per legal provisions,”Biplab Mitra, state Consumer Affairs minister said on the sidelines of the inaugural programme of Kreta Suraksha Mela (Consumer Safety Fair) at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“This is a serious issue and we have already taken it up so that it can be addressed at an earliest,”he added.

Roshni Sen, Principal Secretary of the department said Bengal is the only state in the country where pre litigation mitigation is practised and in many cases mediation resolves consumer issues successfully. The fair will be held till January 21 from 1pm to 8 pm.