Measles & Rubella vaccination drive to continue till February 11

KOLKATA: Following instructions from the state Health department, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be administering vaccines for Rubella virus and Measles to children in the age group of 9 to 15 years at all its urban primary health centres (UPHCs) till February 11.



The KMC on Monday began its vaccination drive. Students of Chetla Girls High School were vaccinated against Rubella and Measles on Monday in the presence of KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim.

A KMC official said that the vaccines will be administered in all the UPHCs of the civic body in all its 144 wards. Further, it is learnt that the KMC will carry out vaccination in schools if the school authorities approach the civic body and provide for a space for the same. Dr TK Mukherjee, honorary adviser (Health), KMC said “Presently the booster dose of the vaccine is being administered since only routine dose may not be sufficient. Generally, one needs a single dose for measles and two for Rubella virus. This vaccination is termed as MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella). People in the age group nine months to 15 years must take this vaccine.”

Asked how vital it is to take this vaccine, Dr Mukherjee said: “Rubella, also known as German measles, is highly contagious. The infection can spread through droplets. One infected person can spread it to 18 more. It poses a high risk for expecting mothers.”

Commenting on whether the vaccine is safe, he said: “Most states in the country had administered this vaccine in 2019 except West Bengal and Delhi. Hence, the advantage that comes with late vaccination is that we got the time to observe whether the vaccine had any adverse effects on people in other states. With no such apparent complications, we can consider it safe.”