'Means to reconcile online edu with the physical mode need of the hour'

KOLKATA: Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University felt that time has come to find out ways and means to reconcile the virtual mode with the physical mode of Education.



He further felt that investment in higher education should go up further and for this, industrialists should come forward.

He was inaugurating a seven-day workshop on Research Methodology at the state-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, formerly known as The West Bengal University of Teachers Training, Education, Planning and Administration on Wednesday morning.

Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of the university said a university is known by the research facility it offers. She said newer subjects, apart from the traditional ones, are also coming up, like sports science and research are being carried out in new spheres. The development of the teachers and the students has become important these days, she said.