Mayor urges to start 'Save Water Save Life' campaign

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim called for starting a campaign for saving water in the city as there is a tendency among a section of people to indulge in rampant wastage of water.



"Chennai is one of the metro cities that is already reeling under water crisis. Kolkata is blessed with river Ganga and so the water supply is more than adequate here but if we waste water indiscriminately then a Chennai-like situation will be faced in Kolkata too. So we have decided to take up a campaign, 'Save Water, Save Life' for creating water consciousness among the Kolkatans,"Hakim said while inaugurating a booster pumping station at Taramani Park under ward 115 in Behala.

The Mayor reiterated that as people cannot live without drinking water so wastage of the same should be prevented.

"I have asked our Water Supply department to stop supply to those taps which will be found broken more than twice simply due to slow water flow. The ferrule of water should be slowed at places where it will be found that tap water from the road is constantly going through drainage which implies that there is more supply than needed at that particular point,"he added.

The capacity of a semi-underground reservoir at the Taramani Park booster pumping station is 14 lakh litres. The source of water will be Garden Reach Waterworks. It will improve the water pressure of ward 115 which was an issue for citizens living in the remote area of the ward, particularly during summer. The cost of the project has been estimated to be to the tune of Rs 3.40 crore.