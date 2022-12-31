Martyrs' altar set up by TMC vandalised

Kolkata: Tension broke out at Nandigram in East Midnapore after some miscreants ransacked a martyrs' altar set up by Trinamool Congress.



The local Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that BJP backed goons carried

out the operation in a planned manner.

Flags of the ruling party TMC were also damaged.

District BJP leaders, however, refuted the charges brought against them by the ruling party in the state. Local TMC leaders alleged that it was a pre-planned attack to create chaos in the area. A probe has been initiated and the police are looking into the matter.