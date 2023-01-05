Marksheets of part-I D.El.Ed exam to be given on Jan 5 & 9

Marksheets of part I Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination 2020-2022 will be handed over to respective institutes on January 5 and January 9.

The marksheets will be handed over from the office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The board has requested the heads of all the government, government-sponsored, government aided and self-financed non-government unaided institutions to come personally to receive the marksheets.

However, if for some reason the heads are unable to come, they may send their authorised lecturers or employees to receive such certificates.

But in the case of self-financed non-government unaided institutions, only the heads of the institution will be allowed.