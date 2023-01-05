Many trains to North Bengal cancelled

Several long distance trains have been cancelled in North Bengal starting from Wednesday to Friday due to rail work being carried out at New Jalpaiguri railway station.

The trains have been regulated for remodelling of station yard and automatic signalling in Rangapani-New Jalpaiguri-Ambari Falakata section over Northeast Frontier Railway. Moreover, three days of non-interlocking work has also been planned at New Jalpaiguri station of Katihar division.

Subsequently, trains, including Malda Town-New Jalpaiguri Express, Kolkata-Haldibari Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, New Jalpaiguri-Digha Express will be cancelled. Apart from this, Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Express will be short terminated at Siliguri Junction cancelling their journey between New Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express will be diverted via Aluabari Road, Bagdogra and Siliguri, it will stop at Siliguri and Alipurduar stations.