Manik Bhattacharya sent to judicial custody till Dec 7

KOLKATA: Former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya has been remanded to judicial custody till December 7 on Thursday.

Bhattacharya was produced at the Special PMLA Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. The ED lawyer claimed that Bhattacharya had taken Rs 3.25 crore to pass 325 unsuccessful candidates. He also claimed that during a conference at the Kala Mandir with the authorities of private B.Ed. and D.El.Ed colleges, Bhattacharya had asked for Rs 50,000 to be given by each of the colleges. After that conference Bhattacharya had received Rs 2.64 crore, which was reportedly credited in the bank account of his son. MPOST