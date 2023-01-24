Man thrashed for protesting against molestation of daughter, succumbs to injuries at hospital

KOLKATA: A man was assaulted at Shyampur in Howrah after he protested against molestation of his daughter. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.



The incident had taken place on Sunday night. According to sources, on Sunday night around 9 pm a class X student was returning home from her tuition class. It had been alleged that while she was walking towards her house, a few drunk youths molested her. The student informed her parents about the molestation incident.

As soon as the man came to know about her daughter’s molestation he went out to the spot where the accused youths were still present and allegedly consuming liquor. When he protested, the trio started assaulting him using bamboo and sticks.

Hearing the man screaming, local residents came out of their houses. The accused persons fled. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was given first aid and later shifted to Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. On Monday night a complaint was lodged against three accused people based on which a case was registered.

Police arrested one of the accused persons and interrogating him to trace the other two accused persons.