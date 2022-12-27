Man shot at after being abducted, one arrested

KOLKATA: A man was abducted and shot over an altercation in a bar-cum-restaurant in Highland Park late on Saturday night.



Police have arrested one accused person and are searching for the other accused person. According to police, the injured man, identified as Pintu Bag, and his friend Jeet Mukherjee had been to a bar-cum-restaurant inside a shopping mall in Highland Park on Saturday. After having a few glasses of drinks, they left the shopping mall bar went to another bar where they got involved in an altercation with two youths over seating issues.

After a while when Bag for some reason came out from the bar, he saw the youths standing outside. Before he could react, Bag was dragged inside a car by the two accused persons. They covered his eyes using a piece of cloth. Then one of them drove the car to Kumrokhali area in Narendrapur and dragged Bag out of the car. When bag fell on the ground, one of the accused duo fired two rounds at him. Though one bullet had missed Bag, the other one hit on left hand.

To save himself, Bag started running and managed to hide somewhere. On Sunday morning around 6 am, he reached a private hospital in Baghajatin area where he got admitted. Meanwhile, police were informed. Bag told the cops that after taking him to Narendrapur area, the duo had robbed him of a gold chain, his mobile phone and cash worth Rs 20000. After he lodged a complaint at the Survey Park police station, a case was registered at the Survey Park police station against the accused duo. During probe, police on Monday arrested one of the accused duo identified as Sabir Mondal alias Bapi alias Night King from Narendrapur area.