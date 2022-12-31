Man held for posing as Army officer, running job racket

Darjeeling: Based on a tip off, troops of the Trishakti Corps, SSB and the local police apprehended and arrested one Mann Bahadur Gurung from the India-Nepal border at Pashupatiphatak area.



The person who used to pose as an Indian Army officer, was involved in fake recruitment rackets both in India and Nepal. The Military Intelligence was on a lookout for him.

"Mann Bahadur Gurung was apprehended on December 29 at 6 am from the areas bordering the Pashupati market under the Sukhiapokhari police station, Darjeeling, for posing as an Indian Army officer and for his involvement in fake recruitment rackets. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused is a resident of Taratal , PS Pokhara, Dist Bardiya (Nepal) and is a deserter from Nepal Army," stated an army release.

The police then initiated a suo motto case. Posing as an Army officer the accused was involved in duping many in Siliguri and across the border in Nepal. He also had in his possession an Aadhaar card and PAN card with a Siliguri address which he had procured by providing false information.

About 4 mobile phones, ATM cards of India and Nepal along with Indian currency was also seized from his possession.

"Charged with sections relating to impersonation, cheating, forging documents, stamps and making instruments for committing forgery and duping people by taking money from them and posing as an army official of high rank the accused was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. He has been remanded to 5 days of police custody for further questioning," stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.