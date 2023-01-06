Man dies after being dragged by dumper for over 1 km

Siliguri: A man died in a tragic road accident in Siliguri bringing back memories of the recent Kanjhawala hit-and-run case in Delhi. A dumper dragged the victim along with his motorbike for around one kilometre and eventually both the vehicles caught fire.



Ananta Saha, a businessman from Gosaipur in Bagdogra, was returning home from the Bagdogra Haat (market) at around 8 pm on Thursday.

When he was taking a U-turn near Gosaipur, a dumper sped up from the wrong side and hit his vehicle. Saha and his bike hit the road and got stuck under the dumper.

The dumper then dragged him for about 1 km and

finally stopped in front of gate number 2 of North Bengal University.

Both the dumper and the bike broke into flames. The driver of the dumper fled the spot. Security guards of the University and locals hurried to help Saha.

Police from the Bagdogra police station and locals rushed Ananta to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Two fire engines from Matigara and another from Siliguri managed to douse the fire.

The Bagdogra police detained the co-driver of the killer truck. Police sources said both the driver and the co-driver were intoxicated.

Police have started an investigation.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was struck by a car, which then dragged her for 12 kilometres from Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the early hours of New Year’s day.

According to reports, the deceased girl was found naked by the cops when they reached the spot. Police have arrested six persons in connection to the case.