Mamata wants team of doctors to monitor situation

Kolkata: Expressing her concern over the fresh spread of Covid in China, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the state Health department to set up a team of doctors headed by the state Health Secretary for regular monitoring of the situation.



As per instructions by Banerjee, the team of doctors should comprise of experts who had played a leading role during the peak of Covid in the state. "A team should be set up and proper monitoring should be done," Banerjee said.

Narayan Swaroop Nigam, state Health Secretary who was present during the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar said genome sequencing surveillance has been increased in Bengal.

However, a day after the Centre asked states to send all positive samples for genome sequencing after a sudden surge in Covid cases in several countries, state Health officials said Bengal is ready to tackle any fresh contagion wave.

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Covid situation in India amid the rapid rise in cases in China.

Representatives of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research and the department of biotechnology were present at the meeting.