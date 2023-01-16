Mamata to hold public meeting in Meghalaya on Jan 18

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee to conduct a public meeting in Meghalaya, North Garo Hills on January 18. AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to accompany the party chief, the party announced on Sunday.



This will be the party supremo’s second visit to the Hill state.

The chairperson will conduct a public meeting at the Dilma Apal Playground, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills on Wednesday noon and will be accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee. AITC MP and Leader of AITC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, Meghalaya TMC State-in-Charge Manas Bhunia, Meghalaya TMC state president Charles Pyngrope, and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma will also attend the public meeting.

In December last year, Mamata Banerjee was on a two-day visit to the capital city of Shillong where she launched Meghalaya TMC’s unique financial assistance scheme for women – WE Card – which has garnered over 3.14 lakh registrations so far.