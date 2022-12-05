Mamata to embark on tour of Delhi today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is travelling to Delhi on Monday with several important activities scheduled in her itinerary.



Banerjee will attend a preparatory meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 summit which will be held next year in India. The meeting will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi at 5 pm. Three important meetings in connection with this summit are scheduled to be held in Bengal.

Chairpersons of all political parties have been invited to the discussion on the G 20 summit. Hence, Banerjee will be present in the meeting as chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

There are speculations about her one-to-one interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, TMC insiders indicated that no such meeting with PM Modi has yet been scheduled in her Delhi itinerary.

On December 6, Banerjee will travel to Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan for observing religious rituals and then will also offer her prayers at Brahma Temple in Pushkar. Banerjee, a few days back in the state Assembly had expressed her desire to visit Ajmer Sharif and Pushkar during her Delhi tour.

The railway connection with Ajmer Sharif was developed during her tenure as Railway Minister and since then she has been wishing to visit the Dargah of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chisti popularly known as Ajmer Sharif.

The next day on December 7, Banerjee will chair a strategy meeting with her team of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs (Member of Parliament) with the winter session of Parliament beginning on that date. TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also slated to be present during the meeting.

According to party sources, Banerjee will direct her parliamentarians about the pro-people issues that they should raise on the floor of the Parliament. The meeting is expected to be held at the Delhi residence of senior party MP Saugata Roy.